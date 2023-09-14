24-year-old WWE star might be the next Trish Stratus, says Bully Ray

It's hard to imagine women's wrestling without Trish Stratus. While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray admitted that Tiffany Stratton could be the second coming of Stratus.

The WWE Hall of Famer was heavily involved on TV during her feud with Becky Lynch, which ended inside the Steel Cage at Payback. Trish Stratus has always been considered one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time, and she has proven that she's still got it during her latest WWE run.

Her rival, Becky Lynch, moved on from the feud and recently captured the NXT Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton. Despite losing to Big Time Becks, the 24-year-old star earned plaudits for her performance, and she's even managed to impress Bubba Ray Dudley.

During his NXT review, Bully Ray claimed that Stratton had showcased the abilities of becoming the next Trish Stratus. Bubba spent many years working alongside Trish in WWE and could see why Stratton could be the modern-day version of the iconic female wrestler.

"Might I say, and I'm going out on a limb here, and it's a strong limb, not as strong to hold (Tommy) Dreamer up, obviously, but nevertheless, I think Tiffany Stratton has the potential to be the next Trish Stratus for the WWE. And I can tell you personally, by being in the ring with Trish and working with Trish, seeing Trish from day one, how much she improved every single week and became one of the biggest names in all of women's wrestling for the WWE if not all of women's wrestling period." [3:00 - 4:00]

Bully Ray on WWE fans claiming Tiffany Stratton got buried by Becky Lynch

As seen during the latest NXT episode, Becky Lynch defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women's title for the first time in her career. While Lynch was always the favorite heading into the match due to her stature, many fans hoped to see WWE continue with Stratton as champion.

The decision to take the belt off Tiffany has been criticized in some circles; however, Bully Ray didn't buy into those arguments. The former WWE tag team champion said that the notion of Tiffany getting buried by Becky was "bullsh**."

He reacted:

"Tiffany Stratton is a star. I heard a lot of chatter on social media today about how Tiffany Stratton got buried last night with her loss to Becky Lynch. I'm calling massive bullsh** on that. Tiffany Straton is more over today in her loss to Becky Lynch than she was going into NXT last night as your WWE NXT Women's Champion." [4:01 - 4:30]

Bully Ray had high hopes for Stratton's future and said if everything goes according to plan, WWE might have a major superstar on their hands.

"She was still trending," the WWe legend continuedm, "I think, this morning and into the early afternoon; she has it all. As long as she can keep her head on straight, she is going to be a major player and a big star for the WWE." [4:31 - 5:00]

