"Hope he doesn't" - 3-time AEW Champion gives honest opinion on MJF possibly leaving the promotion

MJF could reportedly be on his way out of All Elite Wrestling. His current contract expires in 2024 and according to a report from Fightful Select, the AEW star is leaning toward not re-signing a new deal.

While the report has noted that Maxwell Jacob Friedman isn't 100% set on leaving AEW, his colleague Sammy Guevara certainly hopes he does. Taking to Twitter, the three-time AEW TNT Champion revealed his honest opinion on Friedman's potential departure.

Quoting the report from Fightful, Guevara wrote the following:

"I hope he doesn’t"

Check out Guevara's tweet below:

Despite the situation surrounding his contract negotiations, Friedman is currently focused on a feud against Wardlow. The two men have been going back and forth for weeks and will finally cross paths at Double or Nothing.

Friedman's former bodyguard betrayed him at AEW Revolution when he helped CM Punk beat the 26-year-old in a Dog Collar Match.

MJF recently commented on his relationship with FTR

The Dynamite Diamond Ring winner is currently feuding against Wardlow in AEW. The former recently commented on his relationship with FTR, who are a part of The Pinnacle, a group led by The Salt of the Earth himself.

While speaking to Barstool Rasslin', Friedman described how Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood don't view the Wardlow situation the way he does:

"Unfortunately, we do not agree on the Wardlow scenario. I'm not saying they're on team Wardlow, I'm not saying they're on team MJF. I think they just want to be out of it because they care about both of us. (...) So we're not having feud or anything, we're not having a problem, we're not tussling. I still love Dax and Cash. It's just right now the relationship got a smidge toxic over the whole Wardlow scenario so we're taking a step back," said MJF.

As of now, Dax and Cash are currently focusing on the tag team division, despite having wrestled each other in a singles match recently.

