3-time tag team champions want to face Dustin and Cody Rhodes before retiring

Certain third-generation stars have just expressed their interest in facing Dustin and Cody Rhodes before they retire sometime in the future. This would be Marshall and Ross Von Erich.

The Von Erich and Rhodes Families are considered to be part of wrestling royalty. Their story was even featured in a blockbuster 2023 film, The Iron Claw, starring Zac Efron.

During the first episode of the new Von Erichs podcast, the iconic Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes match from Double or Nothing 2019 was mentioned.

The three-time tag team champions talked about how great the match was and mentioned how great it would have been to fight the Rhodes Brothers.

“That was good stuff. That was a tag team that Ross and I really, we want to do that before we retire. Who knows? Anything can happen, but that’s got to happen, the Von Erichs vs. The Rhodes. We’ve gotta do it," Marshall said.

Marshall continued by praising Cody for his old-school wrestling style.

“People like the flips and the cartwheels, and it’s super impressive. But it’s weird. I’ve noticed that top guys at every company always kind of fall back into that older-school style, just classic professional wrestling. Roman Reigns, you don’t see him doing cartwheels and back handsprings. You don’t see Cody Rhodes doing that, even though I’ve seen Cody Rhodes do a backflip off a cage and it was unbelievably high," Marshall said. [H/T Fightful]

Cody Rhodes reveals whether he'd face his brother in another match

Speaking on the iconic match between the two brothers in 2019, The American Nightmare recently got to look back at the match.

While appearing at Rosenburg Wrestling's Cheap Heat podcast, Cody was asked whether they could run it back again. He turned this down, saying nothing could top their match five years ago and the physicality it had.

"It'd be hard to do more. I mean, he lost like half his bodyweight in blood in the one match we did have," Cody joked.

The Rhodes Family has been vocal about being a wrestling royal family, and with the Von Erichs being the same, this would indeed be a great matchup if it takes place.

