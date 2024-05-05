Cody Rhodes refuses to face WWE legend again

Cody Rhodes talked about rekindling a potential feud he had with a certain WWE legend and whether more could be done somewhere along the road. This would be against his brother Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust).

During the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019, the two brothers faced off in an emotional bout. In the end, the two ended up all bloodied, with The American Nightmare coming off with the win. The two then shared an emotional moment post-match, with Cody asking his brother if they could team up moving forward.

During his recent appearance for Rosenberg Wrestling's Cheap Heat podcast, Cody Rhodes was asked if there could be another installment for a brother vs. brother bout. The WWE Superstar claimed that it would be hard to top off the previous one, seeing how much blood his brother shed.

"It'd be hard to do more. I mean, he lost like half his bodyweight in blood in the one match we did have," Cody joked. [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Cody Rhodes reveals what's next for him and his brother

Although Cody Rhodes dismissed the idea of another match between him and his brother, he revealed what he would want to see happen between them, and that was him inducting his brother into the Hall of Fame.

On the same podcast, The American Nightmare talked about how he was looking forward to seeing Dustin Rhodes in the Hall of Fame and how he was completely deserving of this distinction.

If he were to be making a speech for that day, Cody Rhodes claimed he would work on it endlessly.

"He obviously deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, and he meets the criteria to do so.'' Cody continued, "Man, the Hall of Fame thing, though. I would work on that speech endlessly if given the opportunity, just because somebody who deserves it from a wrestling perspective, but the thing that I'm most proud of him about and forever will be was so many people in the entertainment industry can't get clean; they can't! Never was there a better example of somebody who really just cut it all off. Cut out all that negativity and found this whole new chapter. Even though he's my older brother, I'm very proud of him," Rhodes added.

At this point, it remains to be seen when they will be seen together, as Dustin Rhodes is still currently signed with AEW.