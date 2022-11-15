3-time World Champion and current AEW star is reportedly scheduled for his court hearing following DUI arrest

Former WWE Champion and current AEW star, The Charismatic Enigma Jeff Hardy, reportedly has his court hearing this upcoming week.

The 45-year-old was released from his WWE contract back in December 2021. Following his release, Hardy signed with Tony Khan's promotion and reunited with his brother Matt Hardy.

In June this year, the former WWE Champion was arrested for driving under the influence. The Florida Highway Patrol stopped him as he was driving away from Dave & Busters.

Official reports revealed that Jeff was driving with a suspended license as well. There were also fears that he could face severe jail time, but he was able to apply for bail.

On the same day, Jeff Hardy reportedly applied for a not-guilty plea. In August, his scheduled hearing was pushed back 60 days following the discovery of new information. His attorneys wanted to review the new discovery.

That was again pushed back for another 60 days as Hardy's attorneys wanted to find a pre-trial resolution.

"Recently provided extensive mitigation materials to the counsel for the State" and that "The parties require additional time to negotiate a potential pretrial resolution" [H/T PWInsider.com]

According to PWInsider's latest report, The Charismatic Enigma has a pre-trial hearing on the 17th of this month.

"Hardy is required to appear before the court for the hearing." [H/T PWInsider.com]

More details about the AEW stars arrest have come to light

As mentioned earlier, The Charismatic Enigma was arrested for driving under the influence in Florida.

In the latest PWInsider report, the complete details of the arrest have been listed. The Florida Highway Patrol officer, Zach Steiner, tried to command Hardy to step out of the vehicle and tapped on his window, but both were failed attempts, and Jeff Hardy struggled to park the car.

"I issued loud verbal commands for the driver to take his hands out of the bag to which he did not respond. I proceeded to slap the passenger window to gain his attention which was also unsuccessful. The driver appeared to be in a stupor and confused,” Zach Steiner said. [H/T PWInsider.com]

Anthony 'Don Tony' DeBlasi @DonTonyD I recd the Police Report on Jeff Hardy's DUI Arrest. His BAC was over 3x legal limit. He ingested over 12 drinks. Look at how busy the Highway was in the arrest vid; that was a crash waiting to happen. Not an excuse but alcoholism is an illness. I really hope Jeff overcomes this. I recd the Police Report on Jeff Hardy's DUI Arrest. His BAC was over 3x legal limit. He ingested over 12 drinks. Look at how busy the Highway was in the arrest vid; that was a crash waiting to happen. Not an excuse but alcoholism is an illness. I really hope Jeff overcomes this. https://t.co/QLEhizsmx5

This was Hardy's third DUI arrest within ten years. Following this arrest, Tony Khan suspended Hardy, and he has not been seen on AEW television since.

Do you think The Charismatic Enigma will return to AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

