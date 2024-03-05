3-time WWE champion breaks silence after surprising return at AEW Revolution

A 3-time WWE champion returned at AEW Revolution after being absent for nearly two years. He has now commented on his much-awaited comeback.

Kyle O'Reilly made his way to All Elite Wrestling at the end of 2021. Before his recent return, he was out of action due to neck issues since June 2022. The former Undisputed Era member was a part of WWE between 2017 and 2021, where he won the NXT Tag Team Championship thrice. At Revolution, the 37-year-old showed up after Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy.

On Instagram, O'Reilly reflected on his comeback and Sting's in-ring retirement at the recently concluded pay-per-view.

“Getting to share a brief moment with you in front of an audience was the highlight of my career. Coincidentally, it was the last time I’ve been seen on TV so for me to return tonight was extra surreal. But tonight is not about me or anybody else. It’s about honoring a legendary career and celebrating the retirement of the man called Sting. Congrats, @stinger, thanks for the memories and for making my childhood so special.”

Vince Russo criticized Darby Allin for stealing Sting's spotlight at AEW Revolution

Sting set foot inside the squared circle for the last time at AEW Revolution on Sunday. Following the match, he addressed the fans and gave his farewell speech in the middle of the ring while his tag team partner stood on the side.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo blasted Allin for not giving the entire stage to The Icon to deliver his goodbye message.

"Please tell me when Sting cut his farewell promo, please tell me at some point Darby Allin left the ring, and Sting was in there alone (…) These kids don't have a clue. They don't have a clue, bro. You don't even know when to give somebody the ring. It's a joke. It's an absolute joke. You don't know when you are supposed to give somebody the ring, bro."

Sting and Allin faced The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) with the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line. The face-painted duo retained their gold but relinquished it afterward since The Icon would no longer be an active performer.

