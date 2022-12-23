3-time WWE champion continues to suggest he is unhappy with Tony Khan's booking in AEW

Despite being a major aspect of AEW programming throughout 2021, holding the TNT title for 140 days, Miro appears to have grown frustrated after having just four matches this year.

Miro joined AEW in 2020 after being released by WWE. He had previously held the US title three times but had his run criticized for being levels below what he deserved. Fans expected things to go differently when he joined Tony Khan led promotion, which certainly appeared to be the case until this year.

But after being one of the premier stars in the promotion last year he has seen his involvement slashed to just four matches. He has at times expressed frustration towards the matter, whether on social media or in interviews.

He did so once again recently, this time addressing journalist Dave Meltzer, who has reported on Miro's situation. The Redeemer pointed towards the time between January and June, notable for the fact that Miro did not wrestle this year until June.

"@DaveMeltzerWON, what happened between January and June?" - Miro via Twitter.

Miro @ToBeMiro @davemeltzerWON , what happened between January and June ? . @davemeltzerWON , what happened between January and June ?

Miro returned to the ring in June against Johnny Elite. He later qualified for a shot at the All-Atlantic title with a win over Ethan Page, before failing in the title challenge at Forbidden Door. He also teamed with Sting and Darby Allin against the House of Black at All Out.

Miro's wife teased the AEW star's return to WWE recently

Serving to add fuel to the fire of speculation was CJ Perry's recent comments on Miro's WWE tenure and 'Rusev Day' gimmick. He was immensely popular with the babyface gimmick and even held his third US title during the run alongside Perry and Aiden English.

CJ Perry @TheCJPerry Has anyone seen @tobemiro? His Hot Flexible Wife hasn't seen him since he left to battle his God. CJPerry.com - subscribe Has anyone seen @tobemiro? His Hot Flexible Wife hasn't seen him since he left to battle his God. CJPerry.com - subscribe https://t.co/pTMl46vNMX

Perry recently on The Mike Wennmacher Show, spoke about her husband's potential return to WWE. She described why the gimmick will "never die" before dropping the notable line: "everyone always returns back to WWE at some point."

"Rusev Day will never die. It's always going to be around, the kids are gonna wanna sing it, and I'm sure it will make a return in WWE at some point. You know, Rusev will, whenever he shows back in and whatever freakin' name or gimmick or character at some point in WWE, it's going to be iconic... Let's be honest, we know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point." (From 9:07 to 9:45)

Perry has been a free agent herself since being released by WWE in 2021. She has yet to make a return in a wrestling capacity, despite fans making the case for her to come back as Miro's valet in AEW.

