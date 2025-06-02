3-time WWE champion is ready to "work for" Tony Khan in AEW

A former WWE Superstar has expressed their interest in joining AEW and working for Tony Khan. This comes after they have seen the working environment within the company.

Maven made a name for himself in the industry after his memorable run in WWE in the early 2000s. He is a three-time Hardcore champion and continues to be well-respected within the industry. The veteran visited one of AEW's shows last month. He recorded his entire experience, including the various interactions he had, and these were included in a vlog on his YouTube channel.

While appearing on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, the 48-year-old talked about his visit. He revealed that his getting to talk to Tony Khan was unplanned, as he was working on a show taping. Khan allotted some time for them to talk before getting back to work.

"What wasn't planned was if I was going to be able to talk to Tony at the end of the night. They were filming Ring of Honor in the beginning, then Collision live, and then Ring of Honor at the end. After Collision ended, before they filmed the second half of Ring of Honor, this contact told me Tony wants to meet with you. I was waiting for about 30 minutes."

Maven also talked about how hands-on TK was with his talent. He checked up on every person who competed that night. This was enough to convince him that it would be great working for Tony. He claimed that this may be the reason why stars like MJF and Jon Moxley continue to stay with AEW.

"I'm not kidding, Rene, every match that ended, every wrestler that came out of the ring, Tony got up from his Vince McMahon gorilla position, took his headphones off, and checked on every wrestler, and he was sincere about it. What a hell of a guy. That's a guy I would work for. That's a guy I would go to the mat for. When guys like MJF don't leave, I see why. When Jon Moxley would rather work for him than WWE? I see why. Great environment." [H/T Fightful]

Maven ran into a former rival during his AEW visit

At a moment in his vlog, the veteran ran into a familiar face in the AEW backstage area. This was someone with whom he briefly feuded during his time in WWE, Dustin Rhodes. In the video, Rhodes was seen walking up to him, and the two embraced one another.

"What are you doing? Where the f**k have you been?" said Dustin Rhodes when he spotted his former rival backstage. [4:25 - 4:28]

There have been misconceptions about the morale backstage in AEW. This firsthand account by Maven may change this and is proof that there is a great working environment within the company.

