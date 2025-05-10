Dustin Rhodes reunites with former WWE star backstage in AEW after years: "Where the f have you been?"

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has had a Hall of Fame-worthy wrestling career. He predominantly performs on the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor promotion, where he is a reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion and a reigning ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

The former Goldust recently reunited with wrestler/YouTuber Maven at AEW backstage. Maven was signed to WWE from 2001 to 2005. He is a former three-time WWF Hardcore Champion and was one of the most popular names in the company of that era. At WrestleMania 18, the two locked horns for the above title. This was the 48-year-old's only WrestleMania match, and it was quite entertaining.

When the two wrestlers recently met after years at a recent AEW show backstage, it made for a wholesome moment.

"What are you doing? Where the f**k have you been?" said Dustin Rhodes when he spotted his former rival backstage. [From 4:25 to 4:28]

The duo then fondly recalled their WrestleMania match and displayed immense mutual respect. Hopefully, fans will be able to see Maven in an AEW ring in the future.

Maven on how AEW star Dustin Rhodes prepared him to take the Shattered Dreams

Dustin Rhodes' finisher is the iconic Shattered Dreams. He has delivered this move on numerous wrestlers throughout his career, including Maven. The wrestler/YouTuber opened up on how the former Goldust trained him to take the above move on his YouTube channel last year.

"I can tell you, I remember the very first time I had to take the Shattered Dreams I can remember gold dust or Dustin prepping me during the day exactly what to do and how to take this move.....Of course, he’s a professional, he knows exactly how to administer a kick to the marbles without separating the marbles," he said. [H/T PW Mania]

Maven's last match took place in the Reality of Wrestling promotion, where he was a participant in a 30-Man last man standing battle royal match.

