3-time WWE champion who returned to AEW after 20 months says he has not been medically cleared yet

A certain former WWE Superstar has just posted a heartfelt message to all his supporters and to the people who made his return to AEW this last weekend possible. This would be Kyle O'Reilly.

A few days ago at Revolution, The Violent Artist made his return to the promotion and made his first appearance in 20 months. He has been dealing with a neck injury, which has apparently caused him to lose strength in his right arm. At a point, there was little optimism that he could make a return to in-ring action.

Recently, Kyle O'Reilly took to Instagram to express how thankful he was for those who were there during his journey to get back to the ring. He also thanked the medical staff who provided their support and services in helping him with the recuperation of his right arm. He said the journey was not completely over, but he relished in his accomplishment of being able to reach a point where he was close to the finish line.

"Thank you to anybody that has ever supported me from humble beginnings to the big stage. Knowing that there’s somebody out there that wants to see Kyle O’Reilly compete again has been a huge source of motivation for me to get back. As you can see, I’ve put in some effort these last 20 months or so, thanks to @unconventional_strength and many others for helping me achieve my goal of regaining a fully functioning right arm."

He then confirmed that he was not 100% cleared yet and is waiting for feedback from the medical staff.

"I’m still waiting for some questions to be answered but I can be proud knowing I’ve done everything in my power to lace them up again. It’s out of my hands and into the hands of those with medical degrees. Thanks for being patient with me."

Following Kyle O'Reilly's return to AEW, could the Undisputed Era reunite?

This past weekend at Revolution, two members of the Undisputed Era reunited for the first time since their WWE NXT days.

After Roderick Strong won the AEW International Championship, dethroning Orange Cassidy, he was greeted by Kyle O'Reilly. The two shared an embrace, but the latter denied an offer to join the Undisputed Kingdom.

Now, along with Adam Cole, three of the former Undisputed Era members are back in AEW. However, it was reported that there were currently no plans to bring in the fourth member Bobby Fish.

In a recent report, Fightful Select revealed that sources have told them that there were no talks between Fish and the Tony Khan-led promotion. This means a full reunion by the faction was probably unlikely at this point.

Unfortunately, fans of the iconic faction will just have to work with the three members who are in AEW for the time being. But with so much changes being in place since Kyle O'Reilly's last time in AEW, it remains to be seen how he reacts to all of this.

