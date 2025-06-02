3-time WWE champion threatens to retire R-Truth if he joins AEW

A former champion in WWE has just made a bold claim about R-Truth. He noted that if he joins AEW, he might be the one to retire the veteran.

Ad

Ricochet has been making various claims lately, but a narrative he has been constantly pushing is that he is better than everyone else. He has been proving this in the ring, as he has been on a great run since joining the company. He has faced some of the biggest talent the roster has to offer.

Following R-Truth's shocking release from WWE, some fans put together dream matches for him if he joins AEW. This included Ricochet, and he reacted to this. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion mentioned that he loved Truth, but did not want to share the ring with him, as he might end up retiring the veteran.

Ad

Trending

See his post below.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

"Look I love Truth. Don't make me retire unc," Ricochet wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricochet sent out a heartfelt message for R-Truth following the news

Despite his earlier comment about the WWE icon, Ricochet had a much more genuine response after finding out that R-Truth was departing the promotion.

He took to X/Twitter and replied to Truth's announcement. He gave him full credit for who he was, both in and out of the ring. The AEW star also wished him the best and told him to go and enjoy his life.

Ad

"You're an amazing talent and an even better person. Go enjoy your life unc!" he posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There was overwhelming support following Truth's announcement, and this seems to be the first time in a while that a release has made such a significant impact on many. However, this may not be the end for him just yet, as he might continue to pursue a different path in the wrestling world or possibly focus on other facets of his life instead.

Regardless of what happens, R-Truth has surely left memories and a legacy in WWE that can't be replicated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More