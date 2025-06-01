Ricochet sends a heartfelt message to R-Truth after his sudden WWE release

R-Truth is no longer with WWE. The wrestling world is reeling from the shocking release announced this morning by Truth himself. Numerous fans and wrestlers are publicly reacting to the news today, and Ricochet was one of the first to reach out to his former colleague with a heartfelt message of support.

Truth made his wrestling debut in 1997. After a two-year stint with WWE, Truth was released in August 2001, and that's when he began to really make his name in the industry. The two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion returned in 2008 and has been with the sports entertainment giant ever since. The veteran suffered a high-profile loss to John Cena at SNME last weekend, then was defeated by JC Mateo on Friday's episode of SmackDown. He announced his shocking release via social media this morning.

Ricochet left WWE last year and has been especially critical of the company as of late. Shortly after today's announcement, the 36-year-old took to X to react with a viral message for R-Truth.

"You're an amazing talent and an even better person. Go enjoy your life unc!" Ricochet wrote.

Ricochet and R-Truth competed in a RAW Gauntlet in December 2019, then six months later teamed with Cedric Alexander for a win over MVP, Shane Thorne, and Brendan Vink. Three months later on RAW, Cedric, Ricochet and The Viking Raiders defeated Truth, Akira Tozawa, and their ninja teammates. Ricochet and Truth also shared the ring in three Battle Royals from 2021-2024, but that was it.

