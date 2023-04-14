3-time WWE Intercontinental Champion said to be "handpicking" opponents in AEW

AEW has always prided itself on the creative freedom they offer stars, which has resulted in some of the best-received promos in recent years. But could Jon Moxley have so much control that he gets to pick his opponents? His wife, Renee Paquette, believes this could be the case.

Many fans have taken to coining Jon Moxley as the "Heart and Soul of AEW" due to his unwavering loyalty, and if his bouts over the last year are anything to go by, it seems that he's living out his dreams in All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Renee Paquette jokingly implied that Moxley has been handpicking his opponents over the past few years.

“I also feel like, in the last however many years, he’s kind of been more or less handpicking what his matches were going to be and who his opponents were going to be.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.).

Jon Moxley was recently on the receiving end of some harsh criticism from Bret "The Hitman" Hart for his hardcore and bloody wrestling style. But in a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter defended the AEW star.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Renee Paquette recently recalled her mother's cautious reaction after finding out that she was dating Jon Moxley before their AEW tenures

Moxley and Paquette began dating all the way back in 2013, and eventually tied the knot in 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter, Nora, in June 2021, and have seemingly been going strong.

Continuing in the same interview, Renee detailed how her mother warned her against dating the future All Elite Wrestling World Champion.

"She really doesn’t know anything about who Jon Moxley and or at the time, Dean Ambrose was. So when I’m telling her that I’m dating this guy, and she starts looking him up. Then she stumbles upon Jon Moxley, and I remember she called me or she texted me and she was like, wary of him." (H/T: Chris Van Vliet)

According to Paquette, her mother has grown so close to Moxley that she legitimately got a "Mox" tattoo.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes