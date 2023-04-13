"That's still old-school" - Veteran disagrees with WWE legend Bret Hart's recent comments about Jon Moxley (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts about WWE legend Bret Hart's recent comments, where he criticized Jon Moxley's wrestling style in AEW.

In a recent interview, The Hitman revealed that he once came across Moxley sticking a fork in someone's forehead on live TV. Bret Hart added that it wasn't wrestling and recommended fans not watch it. The WWE Hall of Famer added that wrestling was heading in a bad direction with an emphasis on gore and violence.

Speaking on Sportkseeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter explained why he disagreed with Hart's comments.

The veteran journalist pointed out that even in the past, wrestlers like Abdullah The Butcher adopted a hardcore and violent style of wrestling. Apter feels Jon Moxley's wrestling was old-school, as gore has been a part of the business for a very long.

"I want to dwell for a moment on Bret's words about Jon Moxley sticking a fork on somebody's forehead for like five minutes, and the camera's going up. I mean look at Butcher, every match was like that. So that's still old-school" said Bill Apter (4:19 - 4:38)

Check out the full video below:

Bill Apter on the issues with modern-day wrestling styles in WWE and AEW

Furthermore, Bill Apter mentioned that more and more performers were resorting to leg slapping during matches to amplify the effect of their moves. He also explained how wrestlers tend to wait forever when their opponents go on the top rope to take them down when they could just move aside.

"The Slapping of the leg part, I have been noticing more and more of that in both the companies (WWE and AEW). I mean, what amazes me is that someone is on the top rope, and another guy, he's getting ready to jump on somebody, and the other guy gets up and sets himself up to maybe knock him off, and other guy is sitting there and waiting for him like forever," added Bill Apter (4:40 - 5:06)

In the same chat, Teddy Long also spoke about how wrestlers didn't take the business seriously anymore and criticized the lack of selling in today's matches.

