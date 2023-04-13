"The only good thing that caught my attention was The Bloodline" - WWE veteran says athletes are not serious about wrestling anymore (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently explained how The Bloodline is the only "good thing" that has caught his attention in the wrestling business of late.

Bret Hart ruffled many feathers recently when he blasted modern professional wrestling, saying it looked "phony" and "pathetic." The Hitman also pointed out how all the performers slap their legs, which makes wrestling look fake. He added that things had become so bad he couldn't get himself to watch it anymore.

As expected, the WWE legend's comments became a major talking point, with many coming forward to share their views. Now, Teddy Long has opened up about the same on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis. Long stated that he agreed with a lot of things Hart spoke about.

The former SmackDown GM added that apart from The Bloodline's storyline in WWE, nothing had caught his attention in wrestling in recent times. Teddy Long added that he agreed with Bret Hart's take on how wrestlers don't sell anymore.

"I would say with some of it, I agree. The only good thing that caught my attention was The Bloodline. I really enjoyed watching that, and I'm still enjoying it. But like I said, with AEW, I don't watch any of it, and I don't plan to watch it. And I agree with Brett; there's no selling no more. You hit somebody; somebody would jump right up like it never happened. Nobody wants to be real anymore," said Teddy Long. (2:20 - 3:02)

WWE veteran Teddy Long says wrestlers aren't taking the business seriously anymore

Furthermore, Teddy Long also explained how modern in-ring work lacked believability and slammed wrestlers for not taking the business seriously. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that wrestling is more than just performing flashy and flippy moves as one needs to be able to draw money.

"Nobody wants to make you believe what they are doing. It's flip flop, thank you, man, and they are out of there. So to me, I don't see a lot of guys taking the wrestling business seriously as it should be. I don't think it is just a show, but it's also business; it's about drawing money. That's the way I was brought up, and I believe everybody coming up now should be brought up like that," added Teddy Long. (3:03 - 3:26)

Everyone has their own taste in wrestling, with some preferring a fast-paced style while others enjoy slow-burning, storyline-driven matches. With so much action across the world, there's enough to cater to everyone's choices.

