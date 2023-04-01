"It's getting too phony" - WWE Hall of Famer takes shots at modern professional wrestling

A WWE Hall of Famer recently criticized modern wrestling and claimed it is starting to look too phony.

The legendary Bret Hart was interviewed by HN Live to promote his son's new wrestling promotion, Dungeon Wrestling, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer took a couple of shots at today's wrestling and said Dungeon Wrestling was more of a throwback promotion.

The Hitman claimed that the old style of wrestling is sorely missed by a lot of people and many are not interested in today's WWE product.

"When I think of WWE, for example, and I see 20 wrestlers crowd together outside on the floor of the ring and some guy runs over and dives over the top rope and knocks them all down like bowling pins, I really roll my eyes at how pathetic wrestling is today," said Bret Hart.

The 65-year-old added mocked wrestlers for slapping their legs during punches and questioned the people that are in charge of both promotions.

"From top to bottom, all the top wrestlers and all the middle and bottom wrestlers in WWF and AEW all slapping on their legs on every punch and every slap, it's to the point now where I can't watch wrestling today. Sadly, It's getting too phony. I really question the direction that the people that are in charge," added Bret Hart. [H/T: Wrestling News]

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart criticizes All Elite Wrestling

Bret Hart has claimed that All Elite Wrestling has gone in a bad direction with all of the violence on the show.

During his conversation with HN Live, The Hitman noted that he used to watch All Elite Wrestling and tuned in to watch Martha Hart's press conference in Calgary. However, Bret brought up Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE) using a fork in a recent match and claimed that it wasn't wrestling.

"AEW has kind of gone in a bad direction, I think, with all the violence and gore. I watched some episodes. You know, I watched Marta Hart do her big press conference for AEW here in Calgary. I'm watching AEW, and I'm watching, who used to be Dean Ambrose, sticking a fork in somebody's head for like five minutes with a close up on TV. This isn't wrestling either. I would recommend turning all that off. I don't watch that stuff anymore. It's not very good," said Bret Hart. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Many fans agree with Bret Hart, while others claim that it is time to embrace the modern style of professional wrestling. It will be fascinating to see if more wrestlers start slowing down in the ring in response to critics who miss how wrestling used to be.

