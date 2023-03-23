"Bugs me more than anything" - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T claims wrestlers should be fired for using common wrestling technique

WWE legend Booker T recently claimed that wrestlers who do a specific thing to get a reaction from the crowd should be fired.

Booker T currently serves as a commentator for WWE's NXT brand on Tuesday nights. The 58-year-old also hosts The Hall of Fame podcast and runs the independent wrestling promotion Reality of Wrestling in Houston, Texas.

The 4-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion has had an incredible career and is not afraid to share his opinion when he believes someone is doing something incorrectly in the wrestling business.

Speaking to Give Me Sport ahead of NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE veteran Booker T claimed that wrestlers who use the leg slap technique to add emphasis on their strikes should be fired.

"I guess my pet peeve, you know, the thing that really bugs me more than anything... My hot take is everybody that does the leg slap should be fired," said Booker T. [H/T: Give Me Sport]

Elijah Burke @DaBlackPope Mentioned this on Pope’s Point of View Podcast in regards to leg slaps. Every “trick” has its place but when a trick is exposed continually then it’s no longer a trick, nor is it effective. Kudos @WWE @TripleH this move may help shape the future of how wrestling’s presented. #WWE Mentioned this on Pope’s Point of View Podcast in regards to leg slaps. Every “trick” has its place but when a trick is exposed continually then it’s no longer a trick, nor is it effective. Kudos @WWE @TripleH this move may help shape the future of how wrestling’s presented. #WWE https://t.co/yuPLMx0nKu

WWE legend Booker T warns NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is set to defend the NXT Championship against Carmelo Hayes next weekend at Stand & Deliver during WWE WrestleMania weekend.

The 58-year-old recently gave some advice to Breakker on his Hall of Fame podcast and said that Bron should start listening to the fans. He added that the 25-year-old cannot get complacent in the wrestling business if he wants to excel on WWE's main roster.

"One piece of advice I can give Bron Breakker is you might need to listen to the fans," Booker said. "You can’t get complacent in this business and think that the fans are going to stick with you. The one thing that you need to make it to that next level is the fans. The fans dictate everything. The one thing with Bron Breakker is he’s got like one gear. He needs to figure out when he’s riding in first, second, third, fourth, and when he needs to shift it into fifth. That’s something that right now he’s in that mode to where he’s learning that." [H/T: Wrestling News]

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 I didn’t know I needed a Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes Buddy Cop movie until now I didn’t know I needed a Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes Buddy Cop movie until now 😂😂https://t.co/Wv8Bl1y7QY

Booker T is a legend in the wrestling business and most wrestlers value his opinion. It will be interesting to see if WWE's talent begin cutting back on leg slaps now that the Hall of Famer has called them out on it.

Do you think leg slaps are an issue in wrestling or do you think the sound makes the move appear more impactful? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

