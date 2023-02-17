Booker T warns 25-year-old WWE Star of possibly getting "complacent" 

As one of WWE's most experienced performers, Hall of Famer Booker T recently sent some words of advice to up-and-coming Superstar Bron Breakker.

As the current commentator for the company's third brand, NXT, Booker works very closely with many of the business' next big stars. One performer on the brand who arguably shines the brightest is Bron Breakker, who is currently the reigning NXT Champion.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed an important piece of advice that he wished to relay to Breakker himself.

"One piece of advice I can give Bron Breakker is you might need to listen to the fans," Booker said. "You can’t get complacent in this business and think that the fans are going to stick with you. The one thing that you need to make it to that next level is the fans. The fans dictate everything. The one thing with Bron Breakker is he’s got like one gear. He needs to figure out when he’s riding in first, second, third, fourth, and when he needs to shift it into fifth. That’s something that right now he’s in that mode to where he’s learning that." H/T (WrestlingNews)

Despite having only been wrestling for just over 2 years, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner has won the NXT Championship on multiple occasions and is highly regarded as one of the stars of the future.

Wrestling veteran thinks Bron Breakker deserves a major WWE push

Displaying the physical prowess of powerhouses of WWE Legends like Goldberg, Batista, and Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker has all the tools to make it big in the ring.

Breakker has impressed many, including Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior reporter Bill Apter, who stated on the Wrestling Time Machine that the NXT Champion would fit being the one to retire Brock Lesnar.

"Why don't we take one of the younger people from NXT? Someone like Bron Breakker, son of Rick Steiner, and put him against someone like, elevate him to a level where it would palatable for him to cause the exit of Brock Lesnar. I could see that," said Bill Apter. (26:06 - 26:36) H/T (Sportskeeda)

Bron Breakker recently impressed the WWE Universe once again when he defended the NXT Championship inside a steel cage at Vengeance Day against another promising performer in the form of Grayson Waller.

