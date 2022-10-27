WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart thinks Goldberg doesn't belong in the illustrious Hall of Fame.

The rivalry between Bret Hart and Goldberg is as old as time. After Bret moved to WCW, he quickly came face-to-face with Da Man, who was one of the biggest attractions in the company. During their match at Starrcade 1999, Goldberg injured The Hitman, causing him to retire.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, the 65-year-old WWE Hall of Famer claimed that Goldberg should be removed from the Hall of Fame as he doesn't belong there:

“I regret that I got injured by a guy that couldn’t wrestle and has no business being in a Hall of Fame. He should be in the Hall of Shame.” [H/T - ITR]

It will be interesting to see if the two WWE Hall of Famers can ever settle their differences.

Bret Hart claims Goldberg owes him 16 million dollars

The animosity between Bret Hart and Bill Goldberg has always been at a high as Bill accidentally ended Hart's career by kicking him in the head. The two have often spoken about the issue and both parties have suffered due to the incident in their early years.

Bret Hart has often called out Goldberg publicly regarding the incident and has made several claims as well. Speaking to Inside The Ropes, the 65-year-old WWE Hall of Famer claimed that Da Man cost him 16 million dollars for costing him his career:

"Bill Goldberg, who kicked me in the head [and] never even thought about it eight months later, went over to Saudi Arabia, got paid $3 million for a five-minute wrestling match, and put all that money in his pocket but never once thought about costing me $16 million when he kicked me in the head." [H/T - ITR]

It will be interesting to see if the two can ever settle their issues similar to Hart ending his beef with Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon for the Montreal Screwjob.

