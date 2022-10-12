3-time WWE Tag Team Champion teases first-time-ever singles match against AEW star Jon Moxley

AEW star Dax Harwood believes a match between him and Jon Moxley will decide who the Wrestler of the Year is.

Harwood recently hosted a Q&A session on Twitter. During the interaction, Harwood revealed that Moxley and Bryan Danielson are his dream opponents whom he hasn't wrestled yet.

In response, a Twitter user claimed that Harwood vs. Moxley would be an amazing match. To which the current Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champion made the same claim.

"Match for WOTY" wrote Dax Harwood

Check out Harwood's tweet regarding the same:

Harwood has often focused as a singles competitor in AEW. His matches against the likes of Will Ospreay have been his standout performances in the company despite being a tag team specialist.

The former WWE star is also currently holding the AAA World Tag Team Championships and the IWGP Tag Team Championship. FTR recently defended their IWGP Tag Team Titles against Aussie Open.

Tony Khan recently praised Jon Moxley as AEW's MVP

AEW President Tony Khan recently claimed that Jon Moxley is the MVP of his promotion for 2022.

Speaking in an interview with Robbie Fox on the My Mom's Basement podcast, Khan praised Moxley for his unbelievable run in the company. He also took note of Moxley's great matches, praising him for being a great champion.

Khan said:

"He’s been unbelievable. I think Jon Moxley this year is absolutely unquestionably somebody to be considered a top candidate for AEW’s Most Valuable Player [MVP] and definitely so many great matches so many great tooments with Mox and what a great champion,"

Moxley won the AEW World Championship for the third time at Dynamite: Grand Slam. He did so by defeating Bryan Danielson in the final round of the tournament to capture the vacant title.

He is now the first-ever three-time AEW World Champion and will put the title on the line against Hangman Adam Page next.

