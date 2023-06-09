3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion calls himself the "GOAT"

Three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is one of the most popular superstars in the industry to date for several reasons, at least. After competing in several promotions, he has made a name for himself, with his WWE stint being one of the most iconic. He is currently signed under All Elite Wrestling, where he was the world champion until circumstances caused him to be away from the ring.

CM Punk has been known not only for his in-ring abilities but for how good he is on the mic. He has had verbal battles with several superstars over the years, but one statement of Punk that has been very common is when he calls himself "The best in the world." This was to the point that this phrase was included in his merchandise, his Titantron video, and more.

In a recent Instagram story of his, the Straight Edge Superstar posted a picture of himself with one word, "GOAT." Similar to what he has done in many instances of his career, Punk is reminding everyone that he is one of the greatest to ever do it.

Check out a screengrab of the story below:

CM Punk's recent Instagram story

The Best in the World is set to return to AEW after missing eight months. Fans will see him compete in a six-man tag match with FTR against Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold on the debut episode of AEW Collision.

Former WWE Superstar could be CM Punk's dream opponent for Forbidden Door

Previously, former WWE superstar Kenta (fka Hideo Itami) has been teasing a possible appearance at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and is willing to do this if the price is right. However, it seems that developments and appearances by KENTA are already in the works.

According to Fightful Select, there are plans for KENTA to appear in AEW. He has previously appeared in the promotion, but this could be the biggest to date, especially if it happens at Forbidden Door.

This could finally be the opportunity for the NJPW star and CM Punk to have the match fans have been clamoring for. Now will finally be the chance to show who is the best user of the GTS.

With Forbidden Door being in a couple of weeks and only two matches announced, it'll be interesting to see which matches make the card.

