AEW's Mercedes Mone is set to defend one of the three championships she currently holds at an upcoming independent event. Her opponent for the show, Kanji, has now shared her thoughts on being slated to face The CEO of Professional Wrestling.

Mone added another title to her name at Wrestle Dynasty 2025 earlier this year, where she defeated Mina Shirakawa to become the new RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion. A couple of weeks ago, the 33-year-old star appeared in a video at RevPro Epic Encounter 2025 in Wolverhampton and issued a challenge to indie wrestler Kanji after the latter's win over AEW star Deonna Purrazzo.

A bout between Mone and Kanji over The Boss' British Women's Title has since been scheduled for RevPro High Stakes 2025 next month. The 30-year-old star, while speaking to This Is A Revolution, voiced her excitement over being called out by and chosen to work with the erstwhile Sasha Banks. She also commented on the recognition she received from fans at Epic Encounter after Mone's challenge.

“It’s actually happening now. So I think it just really hit me like, oh my god, it’s not even just words anymore. It’s not even just an idea. It’s real, like it’s happening. It’s just crazy to think that she’s [Mercedes Mone] stood there, she’s filmed this, she knows my name. Like that’s crazy. I just couldn’t believe it. Then the response of everyone that lots of people just stood up and started chanting, that i deserve it and I think that really touched my heart because I really didn’t expect anything like that. That was the thing that actually made made me cry. It was that, the audience chanting that, that got me,” said Kanji. [H/T - PWMania]

Mercedes Mone defended another one of her titles - her AEW TBS Championship - against Billie Starkz on the March 19 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Mercedes Mone will be in action on AEW Collision

Ahead of its upcoming pay-per-view Dynasty 2025, All Elite Wrestling will be headed to Milwaukee, WI, for this weekend's AEW Collision. The company announced recently that the Saturday night program will feature Mercedes Mone in action, although her opponent for the show has not yet been named.

"TOMORROW 3/29! #AEWCollision Milwaukee, WI LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TNTDrama+ @SportsOnMax The Moné Train makes a stop in Milwaukee as the TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado is in ACTION LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsonMax TOMORROW!"

It remains to be seen who will step up against 'Four Belts Mone' in the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

