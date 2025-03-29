AEW makes a huge announcement about Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) ahead of Collision

AEW just announced Mercedes Moné's (FKA Sash Banks in WWE) next move. Fans will be able to see her over the weekend, as she is set for action tomorrow night on Collision.

The CEO has been on a great run since joining the company, remaining undefeated. She has been on a roll in the Tony Khan-led promotion and has competed for several other promotions, including NJPW. She is a triple crown champion, holding the TBS Championship, the NJPW Strong Women's Title, and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship.

AEW has announced that she'll be in action on Collision. Her opponent for tomorrow night has yet to be revealed. She was last seen in action almost two weeks ago on Dynamite as she put her TBS Championship on the line against Billie Starkz.

"TOMORROW 3/29! #AEWCollision Milwaukee, WI LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TNTDrama+ @SportsOnMax The Moné Train makes a stop in Milwaukee as the TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado is in ACTION LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama + @SportsonMax TOMORROW!"

Mercedes Moné's reign as the TBS Champion has hit a milestone

Following her successful title defense against Billie Starkz, Mercedes Moné has extended her win-loss record to 16-0 in title matches. She has also hit another major milestone, as she has hit 300 days as the champion. She won this at Double or Nothing last year against Willow Nightingale.

She has the second-longest title reign in the belt's history, only coming up short of Jade Cargill, whose reign lasted for 508 days and was ended by Kris Statlander. It remains to be seen whether The CEO will make history and beat this record.

As of now, no official challenger has been announced for Mercedes Moné at Dynasty. Last time around, she faced off with Momo Watanabe at Revolution. There have been hints at a potential feud with Athena, but it remains to be seen when the two will meet face-to-face.

