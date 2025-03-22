Congratulations to AEW star Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone is one of AEW's top stars, and has been an unstoppable force so far in her tenure in the Tony Khan-led company. The CEO has officially reached an impressive milestone in one of her multiple championship reigns.

Mercedes Mone made her All Elite debut on the Big Business special edition of Dynamite last year. Since then, the former WWE Superstar has been on a roll, going undefeated in singles competition in the Jacksonville-based company. Mone is currently a champion in multiple promotions, not only holding the AEW TBS Title, but also the NJPW Strong Women's Title and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title.

The erstwhile Sasha Banks defended the TBS Championship earlier this week on AEW Dynamite, retaining the belt against budding star Billie Starkz. It was recently observed on social media that Mone has now held the title - which she won by dethroning Willow Nightingale at last year's Double or Nothing - for 300 days.

Sportskeeda Wrestling extends its heartiest congratulations to Mercedes Mone on her continued success in All Elite Wrestling.

Mercedes Mone could be set to feud with another ex-WWE Superstar in AEW

Ever since Billie Starkz returned to All Elite Wrestling television earlier, and her backstage run-ins with Mercedes Mone, fans have been waiting in anticipation for the self-proclaimed CEO of Professional Wrestling to initiate a feud with the up-and-comer's mentor, Athena.

Starkz's "Minion Overlord" exchanged words with Mercedes on social media after the latter's hostile interactions with Billie, who was seen taking notes during Mone's hard-hitting TBS Title defense against Momo Watanabe at AEW Revolution 2025.

After laying out the challenge on the post-Revolution edition of Dynamite, Starkz challenged Mone for the TBS Championship this past Wednesday but unfortunately came up short. In a backstage interview after the bout, The Boss seemingly took aim at Athena, insinuating that Billie may have fared better against her if she had been her mentor instead of The Fallen Goddess.

Recent reports indicate that the "Forever" ROH Women's World Champion and former WWE Superstar could lock horns with Mercedes Mone potentially at Dynasty 2025.

