30-year-old star says he would not "lose sleep" if he never performs at WWE WrestleMania

While a WWE WrestleMania match is a dream for many pro wrestlers, a major star is apparently okay with never being a part of it in the future.

The star in question is none other than the NJPW legend, Will Ospreay. While he has never performed in WWE, his exploits in the ring have made him one of the best pro wrestlers today. He has won multiple world titles across different promotions, even appearing in AEW during the period around the first Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

With Will Ospreay's contract expiring early next year, Ospreay's future has caused a lot of speculation in the community. In a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the star spoke about the chances of him performing at WWE WrestleMania someday.

“Not like in that sense of this but like, of course I would love to wrestle in front of 80,000 people who wouldn’t want to wrestle? But like, in the same sense of, I’m not going to lose sleep if I never do it. But you know what I mean? Like I never wanted to get to this level of fame with wrestling. I just enjoyed doing it on the weekends. And New Japan offers me a lot of money, and I was just like ‘Whoa, I can make money from this.’ (H/T: RingsideNews)

Will Ospreay may not join AEW or WWE in the future

While the 30-year-old star's contract is yet to expire, he could possibly stay at NJPW itself.

During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, he also stated that he was unwilling to move to America. If he does sign with Triple H's roster, he believes he would be forced to move away from his family to work.

“I’m very confident me and New Japan are going to work something out because I don’t want to live in America... That’s my full stop thing. I just don’t want to. It limits me.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the talented star.

Do you want to see Will Ospreay in WWE someday? Sound off in the comments section below!

