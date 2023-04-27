"Wish version of Logan Paul," "WWE should back up the truck" - Twitterverse wants soon-to-be free agent to join AEW

A major star recently announced his upcoming free agent status, leading to fans speculating about his possible future in AEW and WWE.

The star in question is Will Ospreay. While he has never performed in WWE, the 29-year-old star has managed to cement his status as one of the most talented pro wrestlers active today. Apart from NJPW, he has also been seen in several independent promotions, including AEW and ROH.

The mainstream pro-wrestling community got a taste of Ospreay's talent during his match with Orange Cassidy last year at the Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion recently announced that his contract with NJPW will end in February 2024.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “My contract with New Japan is up next February



So from that point who's not gonna want this kid who's dedicated to being a hard worker and wanting to put on the best quality of matches,"



- Will Ospreay

(via DAZN) “My contract with New Japan is up next February So from that point who's not gonna want this kid who's dedicated to being a hard worker and wanting to put on the best quality of matches,"- Will Ospreay(via DAZN) https://t.co/TwMOLhkdcy

This has prompted fans to speculate about his future on social media, with many believing AEW to be the most likely option.

Winform @winformbetting @DrainBamager He'll go to AEW because all he knows is indy wrestling @DrainBamager He'll go to AEW because all he knows is indy wrestling

Howie @Howie04012000 @DrainBamager Oh we're getting the all elite graphic @DrainBamager Oh we're getting the all elite graphic

Cody Ridenour @codyride658 @DrainBamager I don’t think he’s going to wwe, he’s turned them down multiple already hasn’t he? @DrainBamager I don’t think he’s going to wwe, he’s turned them down multiple already hasn’t he?

Benz @ChadillacBenzZ @DrainBamager You KNOW he's gotta be going to AEW when his NJPW deal is up. TK loves him,Will speaks glowingly of AEW and TK and I think there's some matches he wants there. It just makes too much sense..and I can't wait. @DrainBamager You KNOW he's gotta be going to AEW when his NJPW deal is up. TK loves him,Will speaks glowingly of AEW and TK and I think there's some matches he wants there. It just makes too much sense..and I can't wait.

J Bucci @Cylix3341 @DrainBamager WWE should back up the truck….they push him to the moon. @DrainBamager WWE should back up the truck….they push him to the moon.

WaterDragonAngi🐉 @angifae @DrainBamager We all want to see him on our TVs @DrainBamager We all want to see him on our TVs 😁

iRe7 @IRe_7R @DrainBamager I want to see him in the WWE but at the same time I don't want them to ruin my boy. He better stay the Indie King & maybe like AJ Styles did go to the WWE for a last run @DrainBamager I want to see him in the WWE but at the same time I don't want them to ruin my boy. He better stay the Indie King & maybe like AJ Styles did go to the WWE for a last run

Considering Will's rival Jay White has also signed with Tony Khan, the former's entry could certainly lead to their feud being re-ignited. It remains to be seen what Ospreay will do next.

Will Ospreay has also pondered retirement amidst speculation of AEW entry

While fans have certainly not had their fill of Will Ospreay's matches, the 29-year-old star has seemingly hinted at retiring in the near future.

Speaking in a video posted on his Twitter handle, Ospreay admitted that he wasn't performing in the ring as easily as he used to.

"But like I’m not gonna lie to you guys, I feel like my body, and me personally, I am deteriorating in front of everyone’s eyes... So having said that, you know, I don’t know if this ride’s going to be a long one, if everyone understands what I mean... But you know, I don’t know how long this ride's going to be, I’ll be honest with you guys. I hope you guys enjoy the ride, that’s all. Alright. Much love guys," said Will Ospreay.

Will the NJPW legend show up in Tony Khan's promotion again? Only time will tell.

Do you want to see Will Ospreay on Tony Khan's roster? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes