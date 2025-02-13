31-year-old AEW star destined for greatness needs to make one major change, says Tommy Dreamer

Tommy Dreamer believes that 31-year-old AEW star has the potential to become of of the greatest wrestlers in the world. The star in question is Harley Cameron.

Harley Cameron is currently in a rivalry with Mercedes Mone. They are set to go one-on-one against each other at AEW Grand Slam: Australia this weekend for the TBS Championship.

This week on Dynamite, Cameron cut a solid promo on Mone using a diss track she created for her. Tommy Dreamer was greatly impressed with Harley's performance.

Speaking on the Busted Open After Dark podcast, he stated Harley can become one of the best in the business if she makes a change to her entrance music. She should think of something catchy to attract the audience's attention every time she enters the ring.

Trending

"Harley Cameron didn't have a match tonight, but what she did have again old-school. Talked me into a match and I learned something else about her. Beautiful, multi-talented woman. She speaks Chinese, and I loved her video, the puppet. I said it today; the only thing that Harley Cameron is missing to become this next megastar is something like Joe Hendry's ring music. Something so catchy that everybody sings it when she comes to the ring." [From 14:26 to 15:16]

Check out the podcast below:

Anthony Bowens was impressed with Harley Cameron's promo on AEW Dynamite

Many people were impressed by Harley Cameron's promo on AEW Dynamite and one of them was Anthony Bowen. He took to X (fka Twitter) to state that he would root for Cameron in her match against Mone this weekend at the Grand Slam. The former Acclaimed member also regretted rejecting Cameron's advances, which she made on him in the past.

Expand Tweet

In 2023, Harley made many passes on Anthony Bowens, hoping to start a romantic relationship with him. She even hit on him while challenging The Acclaimed for a rap battle against her team QTV. But Bowens rejected her.

"While using any quotes from this article, please credit the Busted Open After Dark podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback