31-Year-Old AEW Star Makes In-Ring Return After 88 Days; Suffers Another Defeat

A popular AEW star made her in-ring return after nearly three months of absence at the 2025 Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The star, unfortunately, suffered a defeat in her match on the show.The AEW star, Harley Cameron, made her blockbuster in-ring return a few months after suffering an injury. Harley has been a rising star on the roster for the last year, but has suffered a lot of losses during her run. She last competed in a No DQ tag team match, where she teamed with Anna Jay and suffered a defeat against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.Harley also sustained a facial injury during the match and was bleeding badly. After being out of action for weeks, Cameron showed up during the Women's Casino Gauntlet at All In: Texas. However, she was yet to make her in-ring return, which happened during the 2025 Forbidden Door Zero Hour pre-show.Harley Cameron teamed up with Kris Statalander, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale to take on the team of Megan Bayne, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla in an eight-woman tag team match. At the end of an action-packed encounter, Harley and her team failed to secure the win.In her last match in May before going out of action, Harley Cameron suffered a loss. Upon her return at Forbidden Door Zero Hour, Harley has sustained another loss. Throughout her tenure in All Elite Wrestling, Cameron has had more losses than wins, regardless of them being singles, tag, or multi-person matches.Harley's last big match happened to be at the AEW Grand Slam Australia in February, where she challenged Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship. However, she failed to capture the title there despite being in her home country. With that said, only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for Cameron going forward.