31-year-old star could "easily" snub AEW for WWE, according to Dave Meltzer

CM Punk's AEW exit and subsequent WWE return have been a talking point in pro wrestling circles. Wrestling fans are now curious to know if All Elite Wrestling would sign a major name to bounce back. Dave Meltzer recently commented on Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) future in the business.

Mercedes Mone had an incredible run in WWE before her shocking exit last year. She has since signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, facing some prominent names inside the ring. The 31-year-old is currently sidelined with an injury, raising questions about her next move.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer recently discussed why Mone may not have signed with AEW yet.

"I have always thought it's interesting that she hasn't signed there [with AEW]. And until she does, I keep thinking that she doesn't want to make the commitment not to go back to WWE."

Meltzer further discussed why keeping her potential AEW signing a secret would make sense.

"She's not ready yet (…) even if she has signed a deal, there's really no point in announcing it right now. They just announced Will Ospreay. It would be better for her to debut as a surprise than to announce she has [signed] a deal. So her not being announced as having signed a deal, to me, doesn't necessarily mean anything."

The veteran journalist added that the former champion could consider joining the Triple H-led WWE again.

"But if she legitimately hasn't signed, then I could see her going back to WWE easily. Especially right now."

Mercedes Mone is among the most popular wrestlers today and has several accolades to her name. Wherever she goes, The Boss is bound to make a massive impact.

AEW recently lost one of its major female stars to WWE

The Tony Khan-led company's women's roster has some impressive names. However, the promotion could benefit from hiring a few experienced performers.

Earlier this year, inaugural AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill dropped her championship to Kris Statlander and left the company. She soon signed with WWE and is training to make her in-ring debut for the promotion.

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey made a one-off appearance in ROH, leading many to believe she could join All Elite Wrestling soon. However, she confirmed that she had not inked a deal with the company and was focused on being a mother.

Tony Khan could replace Cargill with a veteran like Mercedes Mone upon the latter's return to in-ring action. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Boss.

