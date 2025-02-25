31-year-old star prepares to victimize AEW roster

A 31-year-old NJPW talent is ready to begin his onslaught on the AEW roster. The star, Clark Connors, recently took to social media to decide on his first victim.

In 2022, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling collaborated to host the first-ever Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The event presented a four-way match to determine the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic (now International) Champion. Competing in the ring were Miro, Malakai Black, PAC, and Clark Connors. The Wild Rhino impressed fans with his performance in the title bout, albeit failing to secure the belt after tapping out to the eventual winner, PAC.

Connors' subsequent NJPW journey saw the star turn to the dark side and join forces with David Finlay and The Bullet Club War Dogs in 2023. Since then, he has held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships twice alongside his partner, Drilla Moloney, and has continued to represent his stable in both singles and multi-person action.

Recently, the 31-year-old revealed that he was returning to All Elite Wrestling to make a name for himself, putting the company's locker room on notice. Ahead of this week's Dynamite, Clark Connors took to X/Twitter and asked his followers which member of the All Elite roster he should target first.

"Whose Body Should I Bag First On The @AEW Roster? #MD4R #WarDogs," wrote Connors.

Check out Clark Connors' tweet below:

Connors is not alone in his unexpected AEW excursion, as he was recently preceded by another War Dog member, Gabe Kidd.

Gabe Kidd was recently featured on AEW television

All Elite Wrestling surprised viewers last week by suddenly announcing the arrival of NJPW star Gabe Kidd. He picked up a dominant victory against The Butcher on the latest episode of Collision.

Afterward, he challenged anyone from the company's locker room to step up against him, possibly indicating a future appearance - this seems likely, seeing how Kidd was given the distinction of being Kenny Omega's comeback opponent at Wrestle Dynasty 2025 and his star-making performance during that event.

It remains to be seen whether Clark Connors and Gabe Kidd are harbingers of a potential Bullet Club War Dogs invasion of All Elite Wrestling ahead of this year's Forbidden Door.

