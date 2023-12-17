32-year-old former WWE name makes surprising debut on AEW Collision

A former WWE name made his surprising debut on AEW Collision to square off against the International Champion, Orange Cassidy, for the title.

The 32-year-old former WWE name in question is Bryan Keith. Bryan has been a well-known wrestler on the independent scene. He has been trained by the 5-time WCW champion, Booker T, and performed on his promotion, Reality of Wrestling. Keith made his AEW debut earlier this year in a singles match against "Hangman" Adam Page.

Ever since then, he has been making appearances on Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor as well as the All Elite promotion. Meanwhile, Bryan Keith made his first-ever appearance on Saturday show Collision's most recent episode, where he was scheduled for a title match against the AEW International Champion, Orange Cassidy.

Keith was set to compete in another match after his bout at the ROH Final Battle Pay-Per-View just a day before. The International Championship match between Orange Cassidy and Bryan Keith was an amazing back-and-forth encounter with some cool spots where Cassidy retained his title by defeating Keith.

Henceforth, only time will tell what Tony Khan and creatives have in store for Bryan Keith in his promising run going forward.

