  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • 32-year-old star breaks silence after making official AEW debut

32-year-old star breaks silence after making official AEW debut

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 29, 2025 12:46 GMT
AEW
Big debut on AEW Dynamite (Source: Star's X handle and allelitewrestling.com)

A popular star made her huge AEW debut on the most recent episode of Dynamite and broke her silence on the same. The star is finally All Elite after weeks of rumors and speculations.

Ad

The 32-year-old star, Thekla, sent a message after her AEW debut. Thekla is known for her time in the popular Japanese promotion, STARDOM, and on the Japanese indie wrestling scene as well. There were rumors for weeks that Thekla was headed to All Elite Wrestling, and fans were expecting to see her debut at any moment.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Jamie Hayter opened up on her loss against Mercedes Mone in the Owen Hart Cup final at Double or Nothing 2025. However, Jamie got interrupted by the highly anticipated debut of Thekla. The Toxic Spider just flattened Hayter upon her debut, leaving her wasted in the ring to make a statement.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following her blockbuster debut on Dynamite this week, Thekla took to X (fka Twitter) to break her silence on her major debut. She wrote the following while reacting to the clip of her debut:

"Better believe it. 🕷️🩸"
Ad

New AEW star recently teased facing Mercedes Mone

New AEW star Thekla hinted at a potential match with the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone more than a month before her All Elite debut on Dynamite this week.

During her interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Thekla shared her views on Mercedes Mone holding multiple belts. She also said that she would love to step into the ring with The CEO.

Ad
“I saw her at the Tokyo Dome. She had a bit of a thing with Mina Shirakawa. Now, she’s got four belts. I think that’s a little much. Seeing her walking around with four belts? I’m a little concerned for her well-being. It looks a little heavy. I think somebody outta help her out with carrying those, if you know what I mean. I’d love to step in the ring with her for sure.”
Ad

Moreover, Thekla has finally arrived in AEW, and only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for her in the coming weeks.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications