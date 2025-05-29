32-year-old star breaks silence after making official AEW debut

A popular star made her huge AEW debut on the most recent episode of Dynamite and broke her silence on the same. The star is finally All Elite after weeks of rumors and speculations.

The 32-year-old star, Thekla, sent a message after her AEW debut. Thekla is known for her time in the popular Japanese promotion, STARDOM, and on the Japanese indie wrestling scene as well. There were rumors for weeks that Thekla was headed to All Elite Wrestling, and fans were expecting to see her debut at any moment.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Jamie Hayter opened up on her loss against Mercedes Mone in the Owen Hart Cup final at Double or Nothing 2025. However, Jamie got interrupted by the highly anticipated debut of Thekla. The Toxic Spider just flattened Hayter upon her debut, leaving her wasted in the ring to make a statement.

Following her blockbuster debut on Dynamite this week, Thekla took to X (fka Twitter) to break her silence on her major debut. She wrote the following while reacting to the clip of her debut:

"Better believe it. 🕷️🩸"

New AEW star recently teased facing Mercedes Mone

New AEW star Thekla hinted at a potential match with the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone more than a month before her All Elite debut on Dynamite this week.

During her interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Thekla shared her views on Mercedes Mone holding multiple belts. She also said that she would love to step into the ring with The CEO.

“I saw her at the Tokyo Dome. She had a bit of a thing with Mina Shirakawa. Now, she’s got four belts. I think that’s a little much. Seeing her walking around with four belts? I’m a little concerned for her well-being. It looks a little heavy. I think somebody outta help her out with carrying those, if you know what I mean. I’d love to step in the ring with her for sure.”

Moreover, Thekla has finally arrived in AEW, and only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for her in the coming weeks.

