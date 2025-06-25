32-year-old star responds to a major challenge issued by Mercedes Mone: "That doesn't work for me"

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently challenged a multi-time champion. The CEO is currently on a mission to capture championships and has already won numerous titles. Her most recent title victory was against Zeuxis at Grand Slam: Mexico, where she secured the CMLL Women's World Championship. She will be challenging Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title at All In: Texas.

Similar to Mercedes Mone, AEW star Viva Van also holds multiple titles from different promotions. She has been taking shots at the TBS Champion for the past couple of weeks. The CEO recently took to X/Twitter and challenged Van to put all her titles on the line. After a back-and-forth on social media, the 32-year-old declined Mone's challenge by referencing Hulk Hogan.

Van also wrote that she was willing to defend only her Vietnam Pro Wrestling title against Mone.

"That doesn’t work for me, brother. But as VP of cReAtiVe cOnTroL, I’ll sanction the Vietnam Pro Wrestling Belt. I’ll even let you shine."

Toni Storm sends a message to Mercedes Mone

The AEW Women's World Champion will be facing Mercedes Mone at All In. Many fans feel the high-profile bout has had a mediocre build so far. On the latest edition of Collision, The Timeless One slammed the TBS Champion for not taking the rivalry seriously.

"I am disappointed in you. Three weeks ago, you shook my hand and said we would have the biggest women's match of all time. And since then, you have been eating steak, playing on your telephone, and trying to ki** me. And now you are still in Mexico because you have won yet another title. Is that all I am to you? Is that all this is to you, another trophy for your shelf, another toy for your collection?" Storm said.

It will be interesting to see if The CEO adds another championship to her trophy cabinet at All In: Texas.

