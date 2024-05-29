32-year-old star seemingly expresses frustration with his AEW booking amid recent departures

AEW is celebrating its 5th anniversary and the company is expected to sign another major TV deal soon, but unfortunately, not everything is positive. The promotion made its first set of mass releases this year, and other top stars have left for various reasons. Now one of the AEW Originals is expressing frustration over his status.

Kip Sabian signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and made company history as he defeated Sammy Guevara in the first-ever AEW singles match on the Double Or Nothing pre-show. The UK grappler has had just a handful of title shots over the years, and almost half of his 86 matches were on Dark and Elevation. He has an All Elite record of 39 wins and 47 losses.

Sabian has worked just three matches in 2024. He teamed with The Butcher and The Blade for a Rampage loss to The Hardys and Mark Briscoe in January, then worked a Fatal 4 Way on Rampage three weeks later with Butcher, El Hijo del Vikingo, and winner Komander. Sabian's last match came on the March 6 Rampage tapings as he and The Butcher were defeated by Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta.

Trending

He took to X today to repost a promo from Elevation in November 2022, which came during his Dark feud against Alex Reynolds. The former IPW:UK World Champion posted a cryptic message, wondering where he's been when it comes to the storylines, and potentially teasing a return on tonight's show.

"What ever happened to this guy? #AEWDynamite," Kip Sabian wrote.

Expand Tweet

SuperBad Sabian then had an interesting reaction to fan remarks. Supporters began tagging the company while praising the 32-year-old, while also using the #KipForAllIn hashtag in hopes of getting Sabian booked at All In from London on August 25.

"I'm with you too," Kip Sabian wrote back to the fan.

Expand Tweet

Sabian did not wrestle at the 2023 All In event, but he was a member of the pre-show panel along with Paul Wight, Anthony Ogogo, and Renee Paquette.

Dax Harwood on AEW support for Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland recently announced that he suffered a broken leg at Double Or Nothing on Saturday, where he retained the TNT Championship over Malakai Black in a bloody Steel Cage match.

AEW is expected to address the TNT Championship soon. Meanwhile, Will Ospreay and others have sent public messages to the former Edge of WWE. Dax Harwood took to X with more support for Copeland, with a nod to the All Elite locker room.

"The whole roster has sent good vibes. That should tell you something about our locker room. Take your time. Get better. We got work to do. Love you. #RatedFTR," Dax Harwood wrote.

Expand Tweet

Copeland and FTR have been friends for some time now as they live near each other in North Carolina. Harwood and Cash Wheeler also helped Copeland prepare for his WWE ring return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback