32-year-old star sends a message amid rumors of being unhappy with AEW

An AEW star recently dropped a major update after the rumors of them being unhappy with the Jacksonville-based promotion were circulating on social media.

The star in question is none other than Mike Santana, who publicly reacted to rumors that he had been fined by AEW disciplinary committee member Bryan Danielson.

Despite speculation that the former Inner Circle member may be discontent with Tony Khan's promotion, Mike Santana recently sent out a tweet thanking fans who have supported him and challenging those who have not:

"To all the real ones, good looks for backing me endlessly. To all the fakes, keep watching me work. I’m gunna give you a show."

AEW's Mike Santana shares his thoughts on working with Ortiz

AEW star Mike Santana recently opened up about his issues with his former tag team partner, Ortiz, revealing that he was hesitant to work with him but decided to do it eventually.

Speaking on Fightful Wrestling's In The Weeds, Santana spoke in detail about his issues with his longtime partner:

"For me, personally, I realized that it's about that time. For me. I'm happy with everything that we've done and with the run that we had. It was great. We got to accomplish a lot of things together. We came up together, we helped each other get through a lot of things. Sometimes, things happen for a reason. There is a lot of personal stuff, but that's between him and me and for him and me to deal with. We decided to be professionals and we have a job. We decided to do that job," said Santana.

Santana further stated that he put his personal issues with Ortiz aside for the angle:

"Did I initially want to do it? No, I didn't feel like there was a need for me, personally, but we're pros and we have a job, so let's do our job and make the best of it and move forward."

