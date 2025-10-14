33-year-old star officially added to AEW roster page

A 33-year-old top star has finally been added to AEW's roster page. The talent was also listed as a member of a top faction in the Jacksonville-based promotion.That star is El Clon, who signed with AEW in August 2025 and was presented as the sinister evil doppleganger of Hologram. The 33-year-old made his TV debut on the six-year anniversary episode of Dynamite earlier this month, where he helped Kyle Fletcher retain his TNT title against Orange Cassidy. During the incident, Clon was disguised as Hologram to fool the Freshly Squeezed Star, who is an ally of Hologram. After the match, El Clon confirmed his alliance with the Don Callis Family. Now, the Mexican Luchador has been officially added to All Elite Wrestling's roster and also listed as part of the Don Callis Family, alongside Hechicero. El Clon recently caused a major backstage attack on AEW star HologramBefore El Clon's TV debut, the Mexican star appeared in vignettes during segments featuring Hologram. El Clon used to cause Hologram to glitch by hacking into his system. On a recent edition of Collision, El Clon struck again during a backstage segment between Komander, his manager Alex Abrahantes, and Hologram. Komander was set to face Kyle Fletcher for his TNT title on the show. The collision episode opened with the three stars discussing backstage when, in the middle of the segment, Hologram suddenly glitched, seemingly taken over by El Clon. Then the lights went off, and when they came back on, Fletcher was mounting punches on Hologram. For those not in the know, following the backstage attack, it was announced that Hologram was injured and would be on a hiatus. Incidentally, the Mexican star was meant to face Fletcher for the TNT title at Dynamite's sixth anniversary show before Orange Cassidy replaced him.