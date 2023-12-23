33-year-old star pitches for a match against Sting in AEW

AEW Star Sting's professional wrestling career, spanning almost four decades, has been nothing short of legendary. The Icon spent most of his time working in WCW and TNA (IMPACT) and was a prime reason behind the success enjoyed by these promotions.

The Stinger has been signed to All Elite Wrestling since December 2020 and is aligned with Darby Allin. In October 2023, the 64-year-old expressed the desire to hang up his wrestling boots for good at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in March 2024.

A 33-year-old AEW star recently took to social media to pitch for an encounter with the WWE Hall of Famer. The star in question is John Silver, who is a member of a heel faction in the Jacksonville-based company named The Dark Order.

In his recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Silver revealed that he wanted to wrestle Sting and former WWE Champion Batista:

"People I want to wrestle in 2024! STING! And Batista," John Silver wrote.

Here is the Silver's Twitter post.

WWE legend is excited about Sting's retirement match in AEW.

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and Sting have shared the wrestling ring on many occasions during their time in WCW and TNA. The veterans have a long shared history and, as a result, know each other quite well.

Speaking recently on the My World podcast, Double J talked about his history with the former World Champion and expressed excitement about his final match. The 56-year-old predicted that the night of Sting's retirement would be special:

"I’m excited. As the old mentality, you give them something concise and what they want to see, you don’t have to give them anything other than it’s Sting’s last match. Me and Sting got a long history [in] WCW, TNA, and a little bit of it in AEW. But I’m very, very happy for my man to be going out that way. That’s going to bring a very, very special night," Jarrett said. [H/T:Fightful ]

