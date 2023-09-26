33-year-old star predicts Jade Cargill's future following her reported departure from AEW

Jade Cargill's rumored departure from AEW has been making rounds in the pro wrestling world for the past few weeks.

Fightful Select recently reported that Cargill's match at last week's Rampage against Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship was her last in the company, and she might be heading to WWE soon.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Leila Grey, Jade Cargill's partner in the faction The Baddies, spoke about Big Jade's reported departure from All Elite Wrestling. Grey, a part of Netflix's Wrestlers, said Jade congratulated her for the show during their recent interaction.

"Jade, why did you leave me? No, I absolutely do wish her the best. We did have a chance to chat [on Wednesday. September 20th]. She contacted me, congratulating me for the show. She said she watched it in support of me and that was just very, very sweet," said Leila Grey. [H/T Comicbook]

Leila Grey stated that she wished the 31-year-old the best and predicted that Cargill would be a megastar and seen in movies someday.

"I told her that I wish her the absolute best and I know she's going to kill it and to go be a freaking superstar. Which she already is, but [will now] go be a megastar because I believe she can do anything. We're going to see Jade Cargill in movies and stuff one day," Grey added. [H/T Comicbook]

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Jade Cargill surprised AEW with her talents

Teddy Long talked about Jade Cargill on the Wrestling Time Machine podcast and stated that he didn't think AEW used Cargill the right way.

The Hall of Famer said the 31-year-old surprised the Jacksonville-based company with her talent and added she has got it all to make it big in the business.

"I just don't think they used her [Jade Cargill] right in AEW, because I think she surprised them, she became so talented, and they didn't expect that. When they found that out, I can see where the jealousy has started to come in. You can just see what's just happening, but she is just talented, looks good, and I mean she's got everything to make it in this business. So, I think WWE sees that, and they're gonna use her right," said Long. [From 01:50 to 02:48]

