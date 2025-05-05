33-year-old star sends a message to Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) after bidding farewell to WWE

A former NXT women's tag team Champion sent a heartwarming message to Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) following her WWE release. Mone had recently posted a throwback picture with the star.
It was recently reported that WWE will not be renewing Shotzi's contract, which all but confirms her departure from the company. She was not featured in any TV programme for nearly three months after her last match in February this year.
Recently, Mercedes took to X/Twitter to share a throwback picture with all the recently released stars from WWE, including Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, and Shotzi, a day after the news of their release. Shotzi took notice of the picture posted by Mone and sent the following message to 'The CEO'.
"Thank you my CEO @MercedesVarnado."
Moreover, the former Sasha Banks edited Dakota Kai's head on Natalya's picture as well. After Mone shared a picture with all the recently released stars from WWE, many fans are speculating a potential AEW move for them as well.
Mercedes Mone threatened her opponent for AEW Double or Nothing
While being a dominant TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone also participated in the 2025 women's Owen Hart Cup. She overcame both the quarter-final and semi-final to reach the final of the tournament, which will take place at Double or Nothing later this month. Mercedes will take on Jamie Hayter in the finals.
Ahead of their big match, Jamie Hayter is scheduled for a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. The CEO reacted to the sit-down interview announcement, seemingly threatening to attack Hayter by asking for the location of the interview on X/Twitter.
"Please tell me which room she will be in for this sit-down! @AEW😏," Mercedes asked.
What transpires between Hayter and Mone this Wednesday remains to be seen.