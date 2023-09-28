33-year-old star set to face Blackpool Combat Club member at AEW WrestleDream - Reports

AEW is gearing up for its upcoming pay-per-view WrestleDream on October 1, 2023. The Jacksonville-based company has already announced nine matches announced for the event at the time of writing. It is now being reported that another bout involving Ricky Starks might be in the works for the pay-per-view.

Ricky Starks and Big Bill have been embroiled in a rivalry with Bryan Danielson and his stablemates from Blackpool Combat Club since The American Dragon's return from injury after All In pay-per-view. Starks and Danielson clashed in a Strap Match at All Out pay-per-view on September 3, 2023. The hard-hitting contest was won by the former WWE Champion.

On the most recent edition of the AEW Collision, they cranked up the brutality in a Texas Death Match. While The Absolute lost again, he brought his A-game to the contest.

Fightful Select has now been reported that AEW has plans to add a match between Ricky Starks and Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, to the WrestleDream match card.

While there has been no indication yet about the contest between Starks and Yuta at WrestleDream, it may be announced by the Jacksonville-based company in the coming days.

Zack Sabre Jr. puts Bryan Danielson on notice ahead of their match at AEW WrestleDream

WrestleDream pay-per-view will be headlined by the dream match between Bryan Danielson and NJPW World Television Champion Star Zack Sabre Jr. At a recent NJPW event, Sabre Jr. had a harsh warning for The American Dragon.

Taking shots at Danielson's recent injury, the 36-year-old requested AEW to preserve the former WWE Superstar for the match. Zack Sabre Jr. said:

"WrestleDream is in two weeks. But I’m not nervous. I’m not nervous to wrestle the great Bryan Danielson. No, I’m nervous that Bryan Danielson won’t even make it to the match. Because at this point, a strong gust of wind will disintegrate Bryan Danielson, won’t it? So AEW, I’ve got a firm request for you. Make sure he gets to the bloody match. " [H/T: Fightful]

Sabre Jr. added:

"Because if Bryan Danielson broke his arm winning a match, think about the state of him when he loses a match to me, Zack Sabre Jr, the best technical wrestler in the world. You’ve got two weeks, daring. Stay in one bit." [H/T: Fightful]

