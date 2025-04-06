34-year-old star debuts on AEW Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 06, 2025 02:56 GMT
AEW
Collision airs on Saturdays (Image source: AEW on TV's X handle and allelitewrestling.com)

Tonight, a 34-year-old star made his Collision debut a few weeks after his AEW signing. The talent has already competed in a couple of matches on Dynamite.

Ad

The name being discussed is "Speedball" Mike Bailey. After months of anticipation, the former TNA Wrestling star made his All Elite Wrestling debut last month on Dynamite, competing in an International Title Tournament eliminator match. He was the joint winner of the four-way eliminator bout along with Ricochet the following week.

Mike Bailey squared off against La Faccion Ingobernable's Dralistico on this week's Collision. Ricochet was on commentary for the match ahead of their showdown at Dynasty 2025. At the end of a stellar eight-minute encounter, Bailey managed to secure the win over the luchador.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

After the match, Ricochet assaulted Mike Bailey in the ring, taking him out with a low blow and a Spirit Gun. Bailey will take on Ricochet and Kenny Omega in a three-way International Title match at Dynasty 2025. It will be the first AEW pay-per-view bout for Speedball following his signing.

It remains to be seen if Mike Bailey can capture the International Title at Dynasty. Regardless, fans can expect to witness a back-and-forth match between Bailey, Omega, and The Human Highlight Reel.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी