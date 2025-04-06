34-year-old star debuts on AEW Collision

Tonight, a 34-year-old star made his Collision debut a few weeks after his AEW signing. The talent has already competed in a couple of matches on Dynamite.

The name being discussed is "Speedball" Mike Bailey. After months of anticipation, the former TNA Wrestling star made his All Elite Wrestling debut last month on Dynamite, competing in an International Title Tournament eliminator match. He was the joint winner of the four-way eliminator bout along with Ricochet the following week.

Mike Bailey squared off against La Faccion Ingobernable's Dralistico on this week's Collision. Ricochet was on commentary for the match ahead of their showdown at Dynasty 2025. At the end of a stellar eight-minute encounter, Bailey managed to secure the win over the luchador.

After the match, Ricochet assaulted Mike Bailey in the ring, taking him out with a low blow and a Spirit Gun. Bailey will take on Ricochet and Kenny Omega in a three-way International Title match at Dynasty 2025. It will be the first AEW pay-per-view bout for Speedball following his signing.

It remains to be seen if Mike Bailey can capture the International Title at Dynasty. Regardless, fans can expect to witness a back-and-forth match between Bailey, Omega, and The Human Highlight Reel.

