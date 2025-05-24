34-year-old star sends a message ahead of huge title match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

A recently debuted AEW star is once again set for a major championship opportunity at Double or Nothing 2025. The talent in question, Mike Bailey, will be facing a member of The Elite at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Speedball has found themselves locked in a feud with Kazuchika Okada since saving their new ally and tag partner, Kevin Knight, from The Rainmaker's post-match ambush earlier this month. The taekwondo-trained grappler later prevented the former NJPW ace from helping The Young Bucks and The Death Riders at Dynamite: Beach Break, and afterwards called the latter out to a Continental Championship bout.

Okada accepted Bailey's challenge, and the match has been scheduled for Double or Nothing 2025. The two stars faced off on AEW Collision this Thursday, after Speedball's tag team victory over LFI alongside Komander. The Canadian responded to the Continental Champion's characteristic insult by wiping him out and posing with his belt to close the show.

Just a day ahead of Double or Nothing, Mike Bailey took to X/Twitter to hype up the upcoming pay-per-view and listed the various platforms where viewers can watch the event.

"It’s Saturday, you know what that means, we are 1 Day away from AEW Double Or Nothing LIVE on PPV. BUY IN 6:30ET / 3:30PT #[All Elite Wrestling]DoN 8ET / 5PT #[All Elite Wrestling]DoN is available on Prime Video, PPV dot com, YouTube, FUBO and major cable + satellite providers," wrote Bailey.

Check out Mike Bailey's post below:

Bailey and Okada have only shared the ring so far in multi-person tag team matches, once on Dynamite last month and another time in NJPW in 2023 before that.

Mike Bailey's warning to Kazuchika Okada ahead of their AEW championship match

After taking out Kazuchika Okada on AEW Collision earlier this week, Mike Bailey sent a warning message to their upcoming Double or Nothing opponent in a fiery backstage promo. The 34-year-old warned The Elite member that even a single mistake on his part could be all they need to dethrone Okada for the Continental Championship this weekend.

"Okada, you may be one of the best, but you make mistakes and if at Double or Nothing you make one mistake, just know that 'Speedball' Mike Bailey will be locked in and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey will become the new AEW Continental Champion." [0:01-0:47]

It remains to be seen if Speedball Bailey will taste All Elite gold for the first time in Arizona this coming Sunday.

