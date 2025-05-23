Top AEW star puts Kazuchika Okada on notice ahead of Double or Nothing

Current AEW Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada has been put on notice just ahead of Double or Nothing 2025 by a recently signed star. The star is set for a title match this Sunday.

'Speedball' Mike Bailey sent a message to Kazuchika Okada. Last week on Collision, Mike Bailey challenged Okada to a Continental Championship match, and the match was later made official for Double or Nothing this Sunday. This week on Collision, Okada confronted Bailey after his tag match and got kicked in the face by the newly signed star.

After the latest Collision episode went off the air, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey cut an exclusive backstage promo where he called out Okada ahead of their match at Double or Nothing this Sunday. Bailey praised The Rainmaker before talking about kicking him in the face on Collision:

"Okada, you walk around with all the confidence in the world, you walk around like you own this place, you walk around like you're the best wrestler in the entire world. You just might be, you're the greatest tournament wrestler of all time. You have all the confidence in the world, but you got a little bit too confident didn't you? You got too close to me, you let me get to you, you let me kick you in the face and hold your championship."

He further vowed to capture the Continental title from Okada:

"Okada, you may be one of the best, but you make mistakes and if at Double or Nothing you make one mistake, just know that 'Speedball' Mike Bailey will be locked in and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey will become the new AEW Continental Champion." [0:01-0:47]

AEW star is excited for his match against Kazuchika Okada

'Speedball' Mike Bailey had also expressed his excitement after it was announced that he would be challenging Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship. Taking to X, Mike Bailey reacted to the announcement of his Double or Nothing match by writing the following:

"LFG #AEWDoN."

It will be interesting to see who walks out of Double or Nothing this Sunday as the Continental Champion.

Please give an H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription of the first half's quotes and credit 'AEW on X'.

