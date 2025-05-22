34-year-old star sends a message after AEW confirms match against Kazuchika Okada

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada is set to defend his title against the 34-year-old "Speedball" Mike Bailey at Double or Nothing 2025. Bailey signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and has already become a fan favorite. It can't be said if Bailey will become the new champion this weekend. However, fans worldwide are looking forward to the bout.

Kazuchika Okada has been the Continental Champion for more than 420 days. He is one of the biggest assets of the Tony Khan-led company as a top heel. Okada vs. Bailey promises to steal the show in Arizona.

The Canadian native is quite excited for this showdown, and a few hours ago, he expressed his excitement on X.

"LFG #AEWDoN," Bailey wrote.

Before joining All Elite Wrestling, "Speedball" Mike Bailey was signed to TNA. There, he held the TNA X Division Championship thrice. He has also wrestled in promotions such as DDT Pro-Wrestling and CZW.

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 match card

Eight matches have been announced for Double or Nothing 2025 so far, with the main event being the final of the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup. Its winner will challenge for the company's world title at All In: Texas.

Here is the entire lineup for the pay-per-view:

World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate vs. Sons of Texas

Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Mike Bailey

Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet

FTR vs. Nigel McGuiness & Daniel Garcia

Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Final: Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Mone

Anarchy in the Arena Match: Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta & The Young Bucks

Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa

Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Final: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Will Ospreay

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 will take place in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Desert Diamond Arena.

