Congratulations to AEW star Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada is arguably one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. The AEW star recently reached a massive milestone.

Okada was the top star in New Japan Pro Wrestling during his tenure with the promotion and won multiple World Titles along with being a former G1 Climax winner.

When he joined AEW in 2022, he was immediately pushed as a top star for the company. His first major feud was against Eddie Kingston for the Continental Championship. He won the title on the March 20 episode of Dynamite and has defended the title on numerous occasions over the past year.

Today Okada reached yet another milestone in his career, having held the AEW Continental Championship for a year now. Based on the Japanese star's dominance in the ring, it's hard to imagine anyone being able to take the title off his shoulder at the moment.

Konnan blames Tony Khan for Kazuchika Okada's booking

Kazuchika Okada had a certain aura around him when he wrestled in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Although he is the Continental Champion in AEW, Okada has never really felt like the biggest star in the promotion like he was in Japan. He has always taken a back seat to other wrestlers like Will Ospreay or Swerve Strickland, who have been booked in incredible storylines as of late.

Konnan addressed this on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, stating that both Tony Khan and Okada are to blame for the latter's booking. He mentioned that this version of Okada is different from what he saw in Japan.

"This lies on two people, Okada and Tony for not, 'Hey I'm paying you four million dollars, go out there and give me a great match,' and him [Okada] because he don't give a sh*t being overpaid, he's got the title and he's not going to risk injury and that's basically what's going on. That is not the same fighter I saw in Japan."

It will be interesting to see how long Kazuchika Okada will manage to remain champion.

