35-year-old performer would have beaten Jon Moxley's a** if he ran into him backstage, says AEW personality

An AEW personality recently stated that a top Mexican star would have beaten up Jon Moxley if he came across him backstage after this week's Dynamite. The said person is Jose The Assistant, who mentioned that Rush wasn't happy with how things went down during his match with Moxley as part of the Continental Classic.

Rush and Mox opened the latest edition of the Wednesday night show with a hard-hitting and memorable match. While there was little doubt the former AEW World Champion would come on top, the Mexican performer pushed him to his limit.

In the end, Jon Moxley took down Rush with a Bulldog Choke to earn vital points in the ongoing Continental Classic Tournament. However, the 35-year-old didn't seem too pleased with the turn of events backstage after the match.

He delivered a searing promo post-show, the English translation of which his manager, Jose The Assistant, shared via his X account. He mentioned that if Rush were to find Jon Moxley backstage, he wouldn't think twice before beating him up.

Check out the explicit tweet below:

"RUSH @rushtoroblanco said if he sees Moxley backstage he would beat his a**, I had to jump in there and calm them down to avoid getting fined a suspended! EL TORO BLANCO IS NOT HAPPY ABOUT THE MATCH RESULT !! #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWContinentalClassic," tweeted Jose The Assistant.

Bin Hamin thinks Jon Moxley will return to WWE

A couple of weeks ago on the Monday Locker Room podcast, wrestling veteran Bin Hamin stated that Jon Moxley could return to WWE following CM Punk's shocking return at Survivor Series 2023. He also mentioned that Malakai Black would also jump ship over to the Stamford-based promotion in a heartbeat.

"Cody is gone. Punk gone. Hangman by himself. How long until Moxley and Jericho jump ship? I bet not long. Probably Cesaro too. So, and then Aleister Black would come back in a heartbeat. So would FTR. So would Miro. The foundation has pretty much had its major cornerstones yanked out from underneath it," he said.

Moxley will hope to continue his winning ways in the Continental Classic Tournament when he takes on Swerve Strickland next week on Dynamite.

What did you make of Rush and Moxley's match from AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

