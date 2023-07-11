35-year-old star warns he might break both of Bryan Danielson's arms if they cross paths again

The 'American Dragon' Bryan Danielson has been out of action since breaking his arm at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 25, and it seems the man he defeated on that night wants to inflict even more punishment.

For the first time since the 2015 G1 Climax tournament, Kazuchika Okada had no choice but to submit to Bryan's onslaught of submission moves that had him wrapped up like a New York pretzel.

Okada does have the trophy of being the one to put Bryan on the shelf for two months as he broke Danielson's arm with a flying elbow drop, and in an interview with Tokyo Sports, The Rainmaker said that in their eventual rematch, he would leave the 'American Dragon' with two broken arms.

"It's been a long time since I've done such a heartfelt joint technique, and I think it brought out Bryan's (seriousness). I don't think it's going to be a card that everyone was so excited about, and I don't want it to be easy. However, if I had the time to repay the debt, I would break one or two more arms and win. I hope we can do it at the right time." (H/T Tokyo Sports)

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Bryan Danielson's broken arm is worse than expected. Initially, the hope was that he would be back between 6-8 weeks. If he's out longer then he won't be able to wrestle in London at All In. Bryan Danielson's broken arm is worse than expected. Initially, the hope was that he would be back between 6-8 weeks. If he's out longer then he won't be able to wrestle in London at All In. https://t.co/zMDRrxPidz

Some fans believed that perhaps the loss to Bryan Danielson would put a dampener on Okada's upcoming G1 Climax campaign that kicks off on July 15. But that doesn't seem to be the case. In fact, if anything, it's fired The Rainmaker up!

"On the contrary, I'm excited, I can't say I'm glad I lost, but I'm burning. I think it's thanks to Brian that he reminded me of how hungry I am." (H/T Tokyo Sports)

Bryan Danielson will be forced to miss next week's 'Blood & Guts' match

While Okada tapping out might have saved The Rainmaker from having a lackluster G1 Climax tournament, the same can't be said for Bryan Danielson, who is set to miss the rest of the summer due to his broken arm.

On top of missing out on a blockbuster match with Tomohiro Ishii, Bryan will be forced to sit out of the 'Blood & Guts' match that will take place on the July 19 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Live at 8pm ET / 7pm CT



With



Don't miss the huge announcements THIS WEDNESDAY! This Wednesday on @TBSNetwork Live at 8pm ET / 7pm CTWith #BloodAndGuts in Boston only 1 week away, Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite will each reveal the 5th man joining their teams this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Don't miss the huge announcements THIS WEDNESDAY! This Wednesday on @TBSNetworkLive at 8pm ET / 7pm CTWith #BloodAndGuts in Boston only 1 week away, Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite will each reveal the 5th man joining their teams this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!Don't miss the huge announcements THIS WEDNESDAY! https://t.co/Wh1ZA8oVnN

This time of year seems to carry somewhat of a curse for Bryan Danielson as he was also forced to sit out of last year's 'Blood & Guts' match due to being concussed at the 2022 Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Are you looking forward to this year's 'Blood & Guts' match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

The original source has been translated from Japanese to English, so credit 'Tokyo Sports' when using quotes from this interview

Poll : 0 votes