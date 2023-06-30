Blockbuster match scrapped for Bryan Danielson due to injury – Reports

AEW star Bryan Danielson will be out of action for a number of weeks due to sustaining a broken arm at Forbidden Door, and it seems his injury has caused another dream match for the American Dragon to be scrapped.

Danielson broke his arm during his match with Kazuchika Okada on June 25th, with The Rainmaker coming off the top rope with an elbow drop and landing on Bryan who hadn't put his arm in a safe position.

With this injury, Danielson will be out for roughly six-to-eight weeks depending on how quickly his arm heals, meaning that he will miss the rest of the summer for AEW and will be cutting it close on whether he can wrestle at All In at Wembley Stadium on August 27th.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



There were plans for Danielson to wrestle more on television following Forbidden Door, and he was to be involved in Blood and Guts,



- @FightfulSelect Bryan Danielson's injury has caused several adjustments creatively for AEW.There were plans for Danielson to wrestle more on television following Forbidden Door, and he was to be involved in Blood and Guts, Bryan Danielson's injury has caused several adjustments creatively for AEW. There were plans for Danielson to wrestle more on television following Forbidden Door, and he was to be involved in Blood and Guts,- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/2jvbZNUcak

It seems that there were meant to be a number of big plans for Bryan Danielson this summer, with Dave Meltzer writing in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Bryan was not only meant to be involved in the third-annual "Blood & Guts" match, but was also meant to wrestle Tomohiro Ishii!

“There was talk of a Danielson vs. Ishii singles match (which was to happen this week but Jon Moxley took his place) as well as his being in a Blood and Guts (match) with The Elite vs. BCC on 7/19 in Boston, but obviously Danielson won’t be able to be part of anything soon.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Instead, it was Jon Moxley who wrestled Ishii in a rematch of their classic bout in the 2019 G1 Climax tournament. Moxley did Danielson and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club proud by picking up the victory.

Bryan Danielson broke something else at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, a WWE Superstar's record!

Not only did Bryan Danielson finish his match against Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door, but he managed to beat The Rainmaker by forcing the former IWGP World Champion to submit to a brutal variation of the LeBell Lock.

Forcing Okada to tap is no easy task, but Bryan Danielson managed to do it, and in the process he became the first wrestler to get The Rainmaker to tap in eight years. The last man to achieve such a thing was WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura in 2015.

Chris Samsa @TheChrisSamsa The last time I remember Kazuchika Okada tapping out to end a singles match was his match with Shinsuke Nakamura in the 2015 G1. The last time I remember Kazuchika Okada tapping out to end a singles match was his match with Shinsuke Nakamura in the 2015 G1. https://t.co/RDJNGjPz6h

Nakamura forced Okada to tap in the final of the B Block in the 2015 G1 Climax tournament, a tournament that Shinsuke would end up being the runner-up in after being defeated by Hiroshi Tanahashi in that year's grand final.

Did you know this record had been broken? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes