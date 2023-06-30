5-time WWE champion was originally planned to appear on AEW Blood and Guts - reports 

Latest reports indicate that former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson's unfortunate injury has affected the creative blueprints of the upcoming Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson headlined the second edition of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door against NJPW star Kazuchika Okada this past weekend. The hard-hitting bout ended with Danielson getting the better of The Rainmaker via submission. With this win, the former WWE Champion made history by becoming the only second wrestler after Shinsuke Nakamura to make Okada tap in the last eight years.

However, the 42-year-old sustained an injury during his bout while executing a flying elbow drop. The dreaded severity was confirmed with an x-ray, which showed how the forearm bone got completely snapped from the middle. The unfortunate incident has led Danielson to take the bench again till he recovers.

As per Fightful Select (Subscription required), Danielson's injury has nixed the plots for his involvement at the upcoming Blood and Guts event.

"Unfortunately, Danielson's injury occurred, and caused several adjustments creatively for AEW. There were plans for Danielson to wrestle more on television following Forbidden Door, and he was to be involved in Blood and Guts, targeted for July in Boston."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bryan Danielson is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with forearm injury Bryan Danielson is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with forearm injury https://t.co/GBDrU6YOhY

Bryan Danielson wants to wrestle popular ex-WWE Champions

The American Dragon is a revered name in wrestling circuits all over the world. Having the well-traveled veteran in AEW has worked wonders for Tony Khan, both in terms of wrestling and creative contributions.

While the former WWE Heavyweight Champion has collided with several top names in AEW, there are a few he would like to lock horns with.

During the media scrum following Forbidden Door, Danielson voiced his desire to face CM Punk and Samoa Joe down the line.

"There's also a ton of AEW people that I’d love to wrestle. You know, we still haven’t done [the second match between myself] and Kenny Omega. Me and Punk, we had a couple of matches in WWE, but we never had like a big match, right? Me and Samoa Joe never had a big match," said Bryan.

NO FILTER @pipebombzz Can’t wait til Bryan Danielson vs CM Punk happen in AEW! Can’t wait til Bryan Danielson vs CM Punk happen in AEW! https://t.co/xI9ydA8FjC

The Blackpool Combat Club member has a history of overcoming adversaries and returning better than ever. We at Sportskeeda wish The American Dragon a speedy recovery!

