Bryan Danielson wants to renew decade-old feud with 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion in AEW

AEW star Bryan Danielson might be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a fractured forearm, but he has several dream matchups in mind once he returns from injury.

The American Dragon headlined the second installment of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II against Kazuchika Okada this past weekend. The two stalwarts put on a stellar back-and-forth contest, keeping the Canadian audience on the edge of their seats. But in the end, Danielson came out on top by forcing The Rainmaker to tap out.

The multi-time WWE Champion also made history by becoming only the second wrestler after Shinsuke Nakamura to make Okada tap in the last eight years.

During the post-show media scrum, Bryan Danielson named Three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Samoa Joe, and Kenny Omega as some of the opponents with whom he'd like to feud down the road:

“Obviously, Zack Sabre Jr. is somebody who I’d love to wrestle. I’d love to wrestle Will Ospreay, he’s fantastic, but you know, there’s also a ton of AEW people that I’d love to wrestle. You know, we still haven’t done [the second match between myself] and Kenny Omega. Me and Punk, we had a couple of matches in WWE, but we never had like a big match, right? Me and Samoa Joe never had a big match. There’s the younger guys, I haven’t stepped foot in the ring with Darby. How great is Darby?" [H/T- Fightful]

Bryan Danielson is high on popular AEW star

Bryan Danielson showered praise on fellow AEW wrestler Orange Cassidy. During the media scrum, The American Dragon put over The Freshly Squeezed for his incredible work with the International Championship:

“How great is Orange Cassidy? When we just talk about like people who are having just incredible runs. Orange Cassidy with the International Championship is just having this incredible run week, after week, after week. He has these just amazing matches.”

Danielson also added that he was skeptical of Cassidy's work when the company first started, but the latter proved him wrong. The two men haven't crossed each other's paths yet. It's no secret that The Blackpool Combat Club member would want to work with Orange Cassidy someday.

